ANSAN, South Korea, June 12 (Yonhap) -- The suspect in the killing of two brothers and stabbing of two others was indicted Thursday on charges of murder and attempted murder, the prosecution said.

Cha Cheol-nam, a 56-year-old Chinese national of Korean ethnicity, is accused of killing the brothers of the same Chinese-Korean background in Siheung, just southwest of Seoul, last month.

He is also accused of stabbing a convenience store owner and his landlord in separate incidents, causing them serious injuries.

The Ansan branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office said Cha was indicted on the murder and attempted murder charges while remaining under arrest.

During questioning by investigation agencies, Cha claimed to have committed the crime out of anger after the brothers failed to repay him a loan of 30 million won (US$21,500).

He also said the convenience store owner had spoken ill of him, while the landlord had looked down on him.

Cha began planning the murders six months beforehand by altering his weapon to make it comfortable for use and getting a prescription for sleeping pills to give to the brothers, according to the prosecution.