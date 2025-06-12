President Lee Jae-myung spoke by phone with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in defense, arms and critical minerals, his spokesperson said.

During the 15-minute call, the first between the two leaders since Lee took office last week, Lee noted that the two countries have worked together as comprehensive strategic partners to bring stability and prosperity to the international community, spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said during a press briefing.

The two leaders particularly noted ongoing cooperation in defense, arms, clean energy and critical minerals sectors, and agreed to further strengthen such cooperation, she said.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation for actual progress on the North Korean nuclear issue while working together for a successful summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, later this year.

Kang added that the two agreed to meet in person in the future to discuss specific areas of cooperation that will help further strengthen bilateral relations.