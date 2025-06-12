SM says guard reacted to “sasaeng’s” repeated contact; fan denies claim, shares injuries

SM Entertainment’s rookie girl group Hearts2Hearts is once again under scrutiny over alleged excessive security measures after a fan claimed she was physically assaulted by a guard during the group’s recent airport appearance.

The incident occurred Sunday in the shuttle train boarding area of Incheon Airport's passenger terminal as the group was departing for China.

A video widely circulated on social media earlier this week shows what appears to be a Hearts2Hearts security guard striking a woman while escorting the members through the crowded terminal.

In the footage, bodyguards can be heard yelling, “Please don’t get on (the train),” and “Step back,” while leading the group. One guard is seen forcefully pushing a woman by the neck and elbowing her in the face. He then shouts, “What’s wrong with you? What do you think you’re doing?” The woman responds, “I need to go, too. I have a boarding pass,” to which the guard retorts, “So what? Why did you bump into the member?”

The footage quickly sparked backlash online, with critics accusing SM Entertainment of allowing aggressive and violent behavior from its security staff.

On Wednesday, the agency shared a statement via local media outlet defending the guard’s actions as a response to what it claimed was repeated inappropriate behavior by a “sasaeng” — a term for obsessive fans who engage in stalking or other invasive acts.

“At the departure site, a sasaeng fan continuously pushed and attempted to make physical contact with our artist from the entrance area onward,” the K-pop agency said. “In the process of restraining her, the security guard momentarily used physical force.”

The agency added that it had filed complaints with the security company and the guard involved, acknowledging the response was “excessive.”

“We sincerely apologize for causing concern and will work to better maintain public order when our artists are in shared spaces,” SM Entertainment said.

Shortly after the company’s statement, the woman involved came forward via her personal social media account, denying that she was a sasaeng and challenging the company’s characterization of the incident.

“I’m only 20 years old. Sure, I made a mistake, but how can you treat a 20-year-old girl like a criminal and then release a statement like nothing happened?” she wrote. “Do you even feel anything writing a statement full of lies? I admit I accidentally bumped into a member because our paths crossed, but does that justify treating someone like an animal?”

She posted photos of bruises on her arm and a hospital report showing diagnoses of cervical and lumbar sprains, as well as a right arm injury. The report estimated a four-week recovery period.