The National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday unanimously voted to pass a resolution to remember former Congressman Charles Rangel, a US Army veteran who fought in the Korean War.

The resolution, co-authored by Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Young-bae and People Power Party Rep. Choi Hyung-du, was signed by 69 lawmakers of the two main parties.

In the resolution, South Korean lawmakers said they express their "deepest respect" of the late congressman for his "dedication to defending the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea against the illegal invasion by North Korea on June 25, 1950." The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

Rangel, over his time in the US Congress from 1971 to 2017, made "great contributions to the ROK-US alliance's resilience and strength, and peace on the Korean Peninsula," the resolution also said.

"We extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Rep. Charles Rangel, and in his honor, resolve to continue to remember and cherish the values and spirit of the ROK-US alliance."

Rangel, who died in May at 94 years, earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service in the Korean War.

Also on Thursday, the National Assembly held an opening ceremony of the Seoul office of the Korea-US Parliamentarians' Union.

"I think lawmakers of both parties all agree on the importance of continued efforts to cultivate the alliance and friendship between the two countries," Woo Won-shik, the Assembly speaker, said at the ceremony.

The Korea chapter of the union launched in March.