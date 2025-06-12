Korean telecommunications giant KT said Thursday it will expand its strategic collaboration with global AI platform Palantir Technologies, sharing technical and marketing capabilities to accelerate AI transformation across industries.

Palantir Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Taylor visited KT's headquarters in Seoul to discuss concrete implementation strategies with executives from both companies, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen their partnership signed in March.

"This partnership enables us to bring Palantir's AI solutions to Korea and help businesses unlock the full potential of their data," Taylor said.

Ahn Chang-yong, executive vice president of KT's Enterprise Group, added, "The collaboration will strengthen KT's AX strategy and help us deliver real, measurable innovation to our clients."

In March, the two companies agreed to share technical expertise through AI and data platform training, as well as develop joint marketing strategies tailored to specific industries.

KT is currently conducting a proof-of-concept project with Palantir, applying its solutions to internal processes to assess the impact of AI on large-scale telecommunications data. The companies also offer specialized training and certifications for Palantir’s technology.

The two firms have agreed to operate as exclusive partners in the financial sector, targeting banks and insurance companies, while also pursuing joint sales and marketing efforts in other industries. They plan to host industry-specific AX seminars and provide customized strategies for clients.

KT said it aims to strengthen its AI transformation through the partnership and, based on enhanced capabilities, offer Palantir’s AI-driven data solutions to Korean clients seeking data-based decision-making support.