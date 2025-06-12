Boston Dynamics' four-legged industrial surveillance robot Spot dazzled the audience and judges at this year's America's Got Talent by performing a group dancing act. Five Spots carried out synchronized choreography as they moved their legs and bodies to the tune of "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen while using their robot arms to lip-sync the lyrics of the song. The robots, which are developed by Hyundai Motor-backed Boston Dynamics, received unanimous "yes" votes from the four judges to advance to the next stage. (Screen capture from America's Got Talent YouTube channel)