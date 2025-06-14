Concept stores cater to runners seeking latest technology rendered in style

Running has never been more stylish, especially in Seoul, where a new generation of celebrity runners is turning everyday jogs into curated fashion moments.

From athleisure chic to techwear sleek, Korean stars are redefining the aesthetic of movement, and their influence is shaping a growing culture that blends fitness with fashion and community.

But these celebrities aren’t just dressing the part — they’re hitting the pavement, signing up for real races and investing in the right gear.

Style meets endurance

Take actress Lee Hye-ri, for instance. She recently shared her preparation for the “After Dark Tour Seoul 10K” on her YouTube channel, revealing her dedication to building stamina for the event. Throughout her training, she wore the Nike Vomero 18 W, a running shoe known for its superior cushioning, breathable mesh and smooth heel-to-toe transition. The shoe's comfort and style showed that performance and fashion can go hand in hand.

Cha Eun-woo, known for his acting and musical talents, made headlines at the “2025 TNF 100 Gangwon” race in Gangneung, where he completed the 11K course in just 59 minutes.

Sporting The North Face’s VECTIV Enduris 4, a versatile shoe designed for both road and trail running, Cha’s choice proved that style and performance are just as important off-screen as they are on it. The shoe’s lightweight construction and exceptional grip have made it a favorite among athletes.

Meanwhile, actor Ryu Jun-yeol, an avid runner, competed in the 2025 Tokyo Marathon wearing Nike’s Alphafly 3. The carbon fiber-plated shoe is optimized for speed, making it the go-to choice for elite runners seeking to break records.

As more celebrities choose running as a hobby and training method, they’re often seen sporting the latest, high-tech shoes, showcasing their commitment to fitness while setting trends in the process.

This wave of celebrity runners has tapped into a broader cultural shift, particularly among Korea’s younger generations. Generation Z and Millennials are flocking to running as a way to stay fit, relieve stress and, importantly, engage in social media-worthy activities.

“Running has become the ultimate accessible fitness trend. You don’t need a gym membership or expensive equipment to enjoy it, and it’s something you can do with friends or alone,” said an industry insider. “This makes it perfect for the connected, socially engaged younger generations.”

With the rising popularity of running, the demand for stylish and functional running shoes has skyrocketed. In response, both established sportswear giants such as Nike, Adidas and New Balance, and newer players such as Hoka and On are competing for consumers' attention.

Seoul’s coolest runners' shop

For those looking to upgrade their running gear, Seoul has become home to several must-visit concept stores that cater to the new wave of fitness fashion.

Stores like Out of All in Mapo-gu offer a curated selection of high-performance brands, including Hoka, Norda and Vivobarefoot. The store’s three-floor setup includes a foot-sizing machine for the perfect fit and a community space for events that foster a sense of belonging among runners.

Another hotspot is Wherever in Jongno-gu, which has carved out a unique space for runners with its blend of functionality and community. The store caters to trail and city runners alike, offering products from Satisfy and Hoka, along with amenities such as a shower facility and locker room for those on the go.

The store’s connection with runners is strengthened by the chance to join the founder for group runs and activities like monthly yoga classes.

In the trendy Seongsu-dong district, Tune has emerged as a favorite among fashion-forward runners. Operated by JKND, the company behind brands like Thisisneverthat and Yeseyesee, Tune blends subculture with running culture.

The store hosts frequent brand pop-ups and stocks exclusive, high-performance running shoes from brands including Nike, New Balance and Salomon. With its visually striking displays and active online presence, Tune has become a go-to destination for those seeking unique running gear..

As more Koreans, including celebrities and everyday runners alike, lace up their shoes, it’s clear that running is no longer just a way to stay fit. It’s a platform for self-expression, with every run offering an opportunity to showcase one's style. Whether through social media posts or high-profile marathons, South Korea’s running culture has fully embraced the idea that looking good while staying healthy is just as important as the miles logged.