Boy band OneUs will tour the US in August and hold a concert in Seoul the following month, agency RBW Entertainment announced Thursday.

The band of five will kick off its “H_Our, US” tour on Aug. 1 in New York and hop around nine more cities across the country: Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

On Sept. 13-14, it will go live in Seoul.

In the meantime, the group is set to release its 11th EP “5X” on June 30, about five months after the special album, “Dear.M.” The new album will include a song Seoho recorded before he enlisted in February. He dropped his first solo single “Hatchling” in March, which he also worked on in advance.