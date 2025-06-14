Tucked away in South Jeolla Province and long overshadowed by Korea’s more popular tourist hubs, Jangheung is fast emerging as a haven for travelers seeking healing, tranquility and a deep breath of fresh air. With its expansive forests, therapeutic landscapes and immersive cultural sites, this southern gem offers a restorative escape from the noise and speed of modern life.

From majestic mountains and healing woodlands to serene temples and unique cultural landmarks, Jangheung invites visitors to reconnect with nature and rediscover inner calm.

Forest Retreat at Cheongwansan

At the heart of this refreshing journey is Cheongwansan National Recreational Forest, nestled at the base of one of the five great mountains of the Jeolla region. Cheongwansan rises with steep, rugged peaks, offering breathtaking views and an immersive natural experience. In spring, bright red camellia flowers dot the slopes, while in the fall, its hills become golden fields of silver grass.

Hikers who make the 7-kilometer ascent to the summit are rewarded with sweeping vistas. On clear days, Hallasan, the highest peak on Jeju Island, is visible in the distance. Looking north, mountain ranges like Wolchulsan in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, and Mudeungsan in Gwangju paint a dramatic landscape. Near the peak sits the temple Cheongwansa, a peaceful site for quiet reflection.

Admission to the park costs just 1,000 won for adults, with group discounts available. Accommodations range from modest forest cabins to larger lodgings, making it ideal for weekend retreats.

History at PapillonZip

For a different kind of rejuvenation rooted in reflection and history, visitors can stop by PapillonZip, the former Jangheung Prison-turned-cultural space. This one-of-a-kind site, repurposed from South Korea’s only fully preserved prison film set, takes its name from the 1973 film “Papillon,” symbolizing freedom and release.

In 2019, this once somber institution was transformed into a vibrant cultural complex. Visitors can explore the Jangheung Prison Archive Hall and Correctional History Exhibition. The site has been featured in over 70 films and TV dramas, including “The Glory” and “Prison Playbook,” attracting both film buffs and curious visitors.

Kim Seong, the mayor of Jangheung, shared, "This is a meaningful attempt to heal and regenerate the social scars of the prison space. I hope this historic place will serve as a stepping-stone for Jangheung to become a hub for literary healing and cultural tourism."

Sodeungseom: Tide-touched treasure

Nature lovers and photographers flock to Sodeungseom, an uninhabited islet just off Nampo Village. Steeped in folklore, the island gets its name from families who once lit lanterns on its shores, praying for the safe return of fishers at sea.

The real magic happens when the tides recede. Known locally as a “Miracle of Moses,” a path reveals itself on the sea, allowing visitors to walk to the island. It takes about five minutes to reach the island on foot.

Visitors should check tide schedules in advance to fully enjoy the spectacle, which is especially popular around sunrise and sunset, the sea glows in brilliant hues.

Flower fields and folklore in Seonhakdong

Located on the slopes of Gwaneumbong, Seonhakdong Village is often described as one of Korea’s most beautiful rural communities. With sweeping views of Deukryang Bay and rolling fields of rapeseed in spring and buckwheat blossoms in fall, the village offers postcard-worthy scenery year-round.

Seonhakdong is also deeply rooted in literature and cinema. It served as the setting for the novel “Seonhakdong Wanderer” by Jangheung-native author Lee Cheong-jun, later adapted into the film “Beyond the Years” by master director Im Kwon-taek. Visitors can stand on the very spot where the film’s protagonists share their final moments — a makeshift tavern surrounded by golden blooms.

Breathing easy at Jangheung Woodland

For those looking to physically and spiritually recharge, Jangheung Woodland provides an ideal setting. Situated on 120 hectares of lush forest at the foot of Eokbulsan, this massive healing forest is renowned for its phytoncide-rich cypress trees and clean air filled with negative ions.

The site includes barrier-free walking decks, a forest healing center and the unique Cypress Salt House, where visitors can relax in heated therapy rooms built with natural salt and cypress wood. An adjacent botanical garden offers a look at rare subtropical plants native to the area.

Spiritual calm at Borimsa

To round out the journey, a visit to Borimsa offers spiritual depth and historical insight. Nestled in Gajisan’s Bongdeok Valley, this Buddhist temple is one of the three great Borim temples of Asia. It was among the first places where Seon Buddhism took root in Korea.

While much of it was destroyed during the Joseon era (1392-1910) and 1950-53 Korean War, Borimsa has been beautifully restored. Visitors can explore its ancient pagodas, healing spring and a grove of over 500 Japanese Torreya trees — some more than 300 years old.

From coastal walks to forest baths, and from cinematic history to spiritual contemplation, Jangheung offers a multifaceted healing experience for the body, mind and soul. For those in search of peace and natural beauty, this southern sanctuary is one of Korea’s most refreshing hidden treasures.