Enhypen's sixth EP claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly Combined Album Ranking, according to the chart published Thursday.

“Desire: Unleash” is the group's tenth album to top the weekly chart, the third most in the chart history, the chart publisher said. The mini album achieved the feat after landing atop its Daily and Weekly Album Rankings.

The septet released the EP on June 5; it sold over 1.89 copies on the day of release, hitting a career-high for the group. The album exceeded 2.14 million units in first-week sales and became one of two K-pop albums to sell over 2 million copies in the same period this year.

Meanwhile, the band is running a pop-up store to mark the album's release, in Seoul until Saturday and in Jakarta until Monday, in partnership with Spotify.