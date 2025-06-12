Police said Thursday they have apprehended a man accused of posting online threats against a reported wedding of an elder son of President Lee Jae-myung.

The 50-something man was detained on charges of public intimidation on Wednesday, according to the Seongbuk Police Station in Seoul.

The man is accused of posting a photo of a map of the location believed to be the wedding venue for the son of Lee, along with the wedding date, saying that he could get the plate number of cars during the reported wedding.

His posting was uploaded to a part of social media that mostly features the claims of ultra-right people.

Police said the suspect pleaded guilty to all charges, and claimed he did not intend to execute the plan. (Yonhap)