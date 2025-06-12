Seventeen uploaded a music video for “Bad Influence,” written and produced by Pharrell Willams, on Wednesday.

To the uptempo drum beats mixed with bass drum, the bandmates exude confidence in a series of contemporary settings accented by props that range from an analogue television to worn-out tires in the video.

The members don a capsule collection they designed with Japanese fashion designer Chitose Abe, the creative director of Sacai. A jacket from the limited-edition collection, along with a T-shirt signed by 11 members of the 13-piece act, will be auctioned off on Joopiter, an auction house founded by Williams. Profits from the sale will be donated to UNESCO, for which both Williams and Seventeen are serving as goodwill ambassadors.

“Bad Influence” is a B-side track from the band’s fifth LP “Happy Burstday,” which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2.