Former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not appear for police questioning Thursday morning over charges related to his botched martial law bid, officials said, ignoring their summons for the second time.

Yoon has been asked to appear as a suspect on charges of ordering the Presidential Security Service to block the execution of a detention warrant against him in early January.

He has also been booked on charges of ordering the PSS to delete records from secure phones used by three military commanders shortly after his attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3 failed.

"There has been no contact as of 10 a.m.," a police official said. "We will wait for his appearance until the end of working hours."

Yoon defied a previous summons to appear for questioning June 5, according to police.

On Wednesday, the former president's lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, submitted an opinion that Yoon would not appear for questioning, claiming the summons for questioning had no legal basis.

Police plan to decide whether to issue another summons for Yoon's appearance by examining the investigation's findings so far and the document submitted by his lawyer. (Yonhap)