North Korea appears to have halted its loudspeaker campaign toward South Korea on Thursday, the South's military said, a day after Seoul suspended its yearlong anti-Pyongyang broadcasts along the border.

"There were no areas where North Korea's loudspeaker broadcasts were detected Thursday," the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding it is closely monitoring related movements in North Korea.

The North's loudspeaker broadcasts were last heard late Wednesday night, a military official said on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, President Lee Jae-myung ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts targeting North Korea in a move aimed at easing tensions and rebuilding trust. (Yonhap)