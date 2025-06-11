President Lee Jae-myung and the Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala in their first phone call on Wednesday acknowledged that the $18 billion nuclear exports deal with the European country could further stimulate bilateral economic exchanges.

Referring to the deal signed between the two countries on June 4, Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters that the deal to build two nuclear reactors in Dukovany, Czech Republic, would "serve as a touchstone for the broader bilateral economic exchanges."

Kang added that the two countries may also cooperate comprehensively in cutting-edge technologies, infrastructure and energy.

In July 2024, a South Korean consortium led by the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power was chosen to build two 1,000 megawatt nuclear power units in the Czech Republic. However, the final contract was not signed until this month after the local court lifted an injunction filed by France-based EDF, which was a competing bidder.

During their 20-minute phone call, both leaders also called for a more active people-to-people cultural exchange and cooperation, as this year marks the 35th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Lee also expressed his anticipation for Fiala's visit to South Korea at his convenience during their call, Kang added.

Lee's phone call with Fiala followed those of US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese President Xi Jinping.