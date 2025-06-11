The 22nd edition to offer 21 concerts, 14 outreach programs and educational projects

The 22nd edition of Music in PyeongChang kicks off next month in Gangwon Province, exploring the timely theme of “Inter Harmony," offering 21 mainstage concerts that bridge cultures, eras and musical traditions.

Under the direction of cellist Yang Sung-won, the 11-day festival presents music inspired by encounters across cultures and generations.

“There’s so much anger building in the world right now. That’s why we need music that channels inspiration — works born from encounters with other regions, other folk traditions,” Yang said during a press conference.

A total of 21 concerts, nine outreach concerts, five family outreach concerts and educational programs will be offered from July 23 to Aug. 2 at PyeongChang Alpensia Concert Hall, Music Tent in Daegwallyeong and various locations throughout Gangwon Province.

"Some of the artists you'll hear may be familiar, while others may be new to you. Even for those you've heard before, it would be rare to experience them in the particular combinations you'll see here in PyeongChang. I’ve worked to bring a sense of freshness by pairing well-known artists with others in unexpected ways. My aim was to carefully structure the program by balancing internationally recognized names, artists visiting Korea for the first time, and those who appear only occasionally," he explained.

Among the headliners are violinist Akiko Suwanai, cellist Bruno Cocset, pianist Kim Su-yeon and tenor Robin Tritschler, each appearing in uniquely curated programs. The celebrated Irish soprano Ailish Tynan makes her Korean debut in a recital that blends French melodie and Irish folk, while Brannon Cho and Chaowen Luo represent a new generation of globally acclaimed string soloists.

Violinists Park Ji-yoon and Im Ji-young, and violist Kim Sang-jin return alongside rising stars such as Yulia Deyneka, Rei Tsujimoto and Emmanuel Strosser, forming part of the festival’s signature ensemble initiatives like the PyeongChang Dream Team and Festival Strings. Baroque specialists Les Basses Reunies join from Europe, and woodwind virtuosos, including Kim Han, Kim Yu-bin and Ricardo Silva, anchor concerts that push the boundaries between tradition and innovation.

Highlights of the 11-day festival range from Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” for the opening night on July 23, to the Korean premiere of Britten’s haunting chamber opera "The Turn of the Screw: Secrets and Specters."

Throughout the 11-day festival, audiences will also encounter Spanish and Latin American traditions reimagined by guitarist Jose Maria Gallardo del Rey, the modernist wit of Stravinsky’s "Pulcinella and The Soldier’s Tale" and the emotional depth of chamber works by Elgar, Ravel and Chausson.

Newly formed ensembles such as the PyeongChang Festival Strings and the PyeongChang Festival Chamber Orchestra offer fresh interpretations of classic and contemporary works, including Vaughan Williams’ "Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis" and Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 2.

The program also features the Asia premiere of David Maslanka’s Wind Quintet No. 3.

Committed to putting on world-class performances across Gangwon Province, the outreach program offers opportunities for local communities and residents to connect with Music in PyeongChang. This year, a total of nine concerts will be held from July 25 to July 30 in five cities and counties: Donghae, Cheorwon, PyeongChang, Gangneung and Jeongseon.

The ensemble Les Bons Becs, made up of four clarinetists and one percussionist, delivers performances that seamlessly blend music with playful choreography, offering an experience that’s enjoyable for all ages. Designed as a relaxed and family-friendly experience, this concert series will take place from July 29 to Aug. 2 in five locations: Yangyang, Hoengseong, Taebaek, Inje and Pyeongchang.

Regarding the chamber ensemble mentorship program and master classes, Yang emphasized that these educational programs are not meant to improve technical skill.

“I asked the musicians to share their experiences in a way that encourages attentive listening and helps participants grasp the language of composers. The Music Academy in PyeongChang is not about helping students play their instruments better or win competitions. Rather, it’s an academy dedicated to deepening one’s understanding of music as an art form,” he added.