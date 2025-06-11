CNBlue front man to celebrate 10 years since solo debut

Jung Yong-hwa, front man of pop rock band CNBlue, is set to hold a series of solo concerts in July to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his solo debut.

Jung's upcoming concerts, under the banner of "Director’s Cut: Our Fine Days," will be held at Olympic Hall in Songpa-gu, Seoul, from July 18 to 20, according to his agency FNC Entertainment on Wednesday.

Jung released his first solo studio album, “One Fine Day,” in January 2015, launching his solo journey with an Asia tour of the same title. He has continued to pursue his own music apart from his work with the band, releasing the mini album “Do Disturb” in 2017 and “Your City” in 2023.

Jung has also established himself as an all-around entertainer, not only in music, but also in acting and variety shows. He hosts a music talk show called “LP Room” on YouTube.

CNBlue, known for its vibrant music and live performance skills, stands out among Korean bands. Most recently, CNBlue wrapped up its Asia and North America tour “CNBlue Live ― Voyage into X,” and has continued to appear at major festivals and university events across Korea.

Tickets for Jung’s upcoming concerts will be available via Melon Ticket. Early sales for Weverse membership holders will open at 8 p.m., Thursday, while general ticket sales will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.