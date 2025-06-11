A South Korean KF-16 fighter jet was damaged during a multinational air combat drill in the United States, the South Korean Air Force said Wednesday.

According to the military, an emergency ejection occurred during takeoff at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, as part of the Red Flag-Alaska exercise hosted by the United States Pacific Air Forces. The KF-16, a twin-seat fighter, was carrying two pilots at the time. Both safely ejected and were transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the damage to the aircraft has not been disclosed. The South Korean Air Force said it is working closely with its US counterpart to determine the cause of the incident and assess the situation.

South Korea has deployed 11 aircraft for the Red Flag exercise, including KF-16 fighters and KC-330 multirole tanker transports, along with around 100 personnel.

The participants began terrain orientation and acclimation flights earlier Monday, with the main training set to run for about two weeks starting next Monday. They are scheduled to return to South Korea on July 1.