Seoul residents are returning to theaters, galleries and concerts in growing numbers, spending more on cultural activities and diversifying the way they engage with the arts, according to new survey data released Wednesday by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture.

In 2024, the average Seoulite spent 214,000 won ($157) on arts and cultural experiences. Last year's figure is up 27 percent from 2022, when pandemic-related restrictions still lingered. People also went out more often, attending an average of 7.2 events over the year, up from 4.6 two years earlier.

The foundation surveyed over 10,000 residents aged 15 and older for its latest biennial report, which tracks how citizens interact with the arts. The 2024 figures show that 76.1 percent of people attended a cultural event in person, a full recovery to pre-COVID levels and slightly higher than 2018’s 75.6 percent.

One of the biggest shifts is in what people are choosing to see. For the second time in the survey’s history, attendance at live performances and exhibitions has surpassed moviegoing. In 2024, 65.2 percent of respondents said they visited a theater or gallery, while 47.9 percent went to the movies. That’s a notable jump from 2022, when those numbers were 56.2 percent and 48.4 percent, respectively.

Digital consumption of culture is also on the rise. More than 8 in 10 people said they had accessed cultural content online in the past year, including films, dramas, animation, music, webtoons and novels. Most users (69 percent) reported doing both online and offline cultural activities. Just 7 percent said they stuck to in-person events only.

Interest in AI-generated content is emerging, though opinions remain mixed. About 46 percent of respondents said they would attend an AI-produced performance or exhibition, while 36 percent said they’d pay for one. Roughly a third were undecided, and around 23 percent ruled out participating entirely.

The survey also highlights persistent gaps in access. Among respondents with physical, hearing, or visual disabilities, 64.5 percent said they had not attended any cultural event in the past year. That contrasts sharply with the 23.9 percent of the general population who reported the same. Only 0.7 percent of people with disabilities said they went to cultural events once a month or more, compared to 13.3 percent of nondisabled respondents.

When asked what matters most in making cultural spaces accessible, 45 percent of respondents with disabilities pointed to the ability to move freely through a venue without obstacles.