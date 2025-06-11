Cho Jung-sik, a high-profile English-language instructor affiliated with the private academy Megastudy, has been referred to the prosecution on charges of purchasing mock test questions for Suneung from current teachers, local news outlets reported Wednesday.

Investigative news outlet Sherlock reported that the Board of Audit and Inspection found Cho bought mock test questions intended for third-year high school students from 21 active teachers. He was referred to prosecutors on May 17 on suspicion of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act and obstruction of business.

According to the reports, one teacher allegedly received 58 million won ($42,000) for selling mock exam questions to Cho. Between 2018 and 2023, the same teacher reportedly earned 238 million won by selling questions to 11 academies, including Cho’s.

Another teacher is accused of providing insider information on question explanations for Suneung and related mock evaluations. In total, 21 current teachers are suspected of having traded exam questions with Cho.

The Board said Cho admitted to the allegations during the investigation.