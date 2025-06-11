The chief policymaker of the ruling Democratic Party said Wednesday that he wants a planned extra budget to include a cash handout program to help boost private consumption.

Rep. Jin Sung-joon of the DP made the remarks two days after President Lee Jae-myung instructed his aides to swiftly draw up an extra budget to support an economic recovery.

In a Facebook posting, Jin said it would be "desirable" for the planned extra budget to include a cash handout program for all citizens.

If realized, the money will be provided in the form of a coupon that will be allowed for use in their neighborhood, according to Jin.

"The goal of the relief fund is not merely to provide financial assistance to households but to boost overall spending in order to revitalize the economy," Jin said.

"To maximize its effect, it should be provided to all citizens in the form of local currency vouchers with a set expiration date."

He acknowledged, however, that if fiscal constraints make universal support difficult, selective payments to certain groups could be considered.

In February, the DP proposed an extra budget plan that included cash vouchers of 250,000 won ($183) per person to the entire nation and an additional 100,000 won to people in the low-income bracket. (Yonhap)