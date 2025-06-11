Jimin and Jungkook, members of the K-pop megagroup BTS, were discharged from the South Korean military Wednesday after completing their 18-month mandatory service, as fans eagerly awaited their return.

The two stars, dressed in military uniforms, saluted a cheering crowd at a public sports facility near their former unit in Yeoncheon, about 60 kilometers north of Seoul, during a brief ceremony.

Hundreds of fans and journalists gathered at the site, with fans erupting in applause and cheers as the duo arrived.

Jimin and Jungkook greeted the crowd with bright smiles, holding bouquets presented by their agency officials.

"It's been quite a long time since COVID-19 and then the military, so thank you so much for waiting for us," Jimin said. "I think we can continue to draw the picture we've been envisioning, and we'll prepare and show you an even better side of ourselves."

He added: "It was my first time in the military, and honestly, it wasn't an easy place. If you see soldiers passing by, I'd be very grateful if you could even just say a warm word to them."

Jungkook, appearing slightly flustered, said, "It's been a while since I've been in front of a camera, and I'm a bit embarrassed because I didn't even put on makeup, so I don't know what to say." He went on to thank the fellow soldiers who served alongside them.

The two promised to share more stories during a live broadcast on Weverse before getting into a black minivan and departing.

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together as active-duty soldiers in December 2023 and served in the Army's 5th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade in Yeoncheon.

Their discharge follows that of Jin and J-Hope, who completed their service in June and October of last year, respectively, as well as RM and V, who were discharged Tuesday.

The seven-member group is expected to reunite after Suga, who is currently serving as a social service agent due to health issues, completes his duty June 21. (Yonhap)