S. Korea to partially resume poultry imports from Brazil amid bird flu outbreak

South Korea will resume imports of poultry and related products from regions in Brazil unaffected by a recent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), the agriculture ministry said Tuesday, amid possible supply shortage concerns.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over potential domestic supply shortages following the suspension of imports from the South American country, which accounts for more than 80 percent of South Korea's chicken imports.

The ministry said it has agreed on terms of imports of poultry with the Brazilian authorities.

Seoul imposed a ban on poultry imports from Brazil in mid-May, following the country's official notification to the World Organization for Animal Health of an HPAI outbreak at a breeder farm in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Brazil is the world's largest exporter of chicken.

Last year, South Korea imported 158,000 tons of chicken from Brazil, which accounted for 86 percent of the total import of 183,600 tons.

The chicken from Brazil also made up for some 20 percent of domestic demand totaling 791,000 tons. (Yonhap)