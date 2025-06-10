The Cabinet on Tuesday earmarked 25.9 billion won (US$19 million) in state funds to relocate the presidential office to the former compound of Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office said.

President Lee Jae-myung approved the relocation plan in a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, and the amount is roughly 69 percent of the budget spent to move the presidential office to Yongsan in central Seoul under the former administration, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The presidential compound was relocated to the headquarters of the defense ministry in Yongsan a few months after former President Yoon Suk Yeol assumed office in May 2022.

The old presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae, located on a secluded hilltop compound in central Seoul, has since been opened to the public for sightseeing visits.

"To ensure a smooth return to Cheong Wa Dae and a better sightseeing environment for visitors, the operation schedule for Cheong Wa Dae tours will be adjusted," Kang said. "The return to Cheong Wa Dae will be conducted in phases on weekends and holidays."

In a separate notice, the Cheong Wa Dae Foundation, which operates walking tours at the former presidential compound, said the current tour schedules will run through July 14, with changes set to take place starting from reservations for the July 16-31 period.

All tours will temporarily halt from Aug. 1 for maintenance and security procedures until they resume after the relocation is completed. (Yonhap)