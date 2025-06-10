President Lee Jae-myung has appointed Yeo Han-koo, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a former trade minister, as the nation's chief trade negotiator, the presidential office announced Tuesday.

Yeo, who previously held the same post under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration, returns to lead high-stakes negotiations with the United States over looming tariffs.

“Yeo previously served as director-general for trade policy at the Trade Ministry during the first Trump administration, where he oversaw Korea's overall trade strategy,” Presidential Spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in announcing the appointment.

“He is widely recognized for his exceptional policy planning and negotiation skills, particularly in navigating international trade and economic cooperation.”

Kang added that Yeo is expected to play “a pivotal role” in strengthening Korea's economic diplomacy at a time of rising global trade tensions, including the intensifying US-China rivalry and ongoing tariff negotiations.

Yeo began his public service career after passing the 36th National Civil Service Exam and has since taken part in numerous bilateral and multilateral trade negotiations. His portfolio includes serving as chief negotiator for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the Korea-UK Free Trade Agreement, the Korea-Central America Free Trade Agreement, the Korea-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and the Korea-Philippines Free Trade Agreement. He was also one of the original participants in the development of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

The veteran trade official served as trade minister from August 2021 to May 2022 under the Moon administration. Since June 2023, he has been a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute, where he focused on international economic policy.

Known for his expertise in policy coordination and his strong network among US government and congressional figures, Yeo is expected to play a key role in navigating Korea through upcoming negotiations with Washington.

Yeo holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Seoul National University.