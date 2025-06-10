One designated cultural heritage, seven nondesignated artifacts moved in precautionary measure prompted by fire

Some eight Buddhist artifacts at the Central Buddhist Museum building next to the temple Jogyesa in central Seoul have been moved to the nearby National Palace Museum of Korea in a precautionary measure prompted after a fire broke out.

According to the Korea Heritage Service, eight artifacts requiring urgent relocation were transferred to the National Palace Museum of Korea for assessment and will be temporarily stored at the state museum located inside the main palace Gyeongbokgung. The artifacts include one designated cultural heritage item and seven nondesignated artifacts that were on open display at a special exhibition at the Central Buddhist Museum.

The agency added that a decision on relocating the remaining 25 items is to be made later, depending on the situation.

The precaution comes after a fire broke out at the international conference hall on the second floor of the Buddhist History and Culture Hall at 10:22 a.m., causing some 300 people to evacuate, according to fire authorities and the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. The fire was extinguished at 11:57 a.m.

At the time of the fire, the Central Buddhist Museum was hosting an exhibition titled "Hoseon Euigyeom: The Buddha Revealed at the Tip of the Brush." The special exhibition, which opened April 9, had on display cultural heritage items collected from temples across the country.

Thirty-three items were on display, including nine state-designated National Treasures, such as the "Yeongsanhwesangdo" and "Palsando" paintings from Songgwangsa, a Buddhist temple in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, and nine state-designated Treasures, including an 18th-century Buddhist painting from Heungguksa in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province. The pieces were placed inside glass cases, protecting them from physical harm, dust and environmental damage.

"We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the Buddhist community and the public due to the sudden fire. We will promptly address the situation and take swift action to ensure public safety," the largest Buddhist sect in Korea said in a statement.