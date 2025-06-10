Girl group actively discussing contract renewal with JYP

Itzy unveiled their 10th EP “Girls Will Be Girls” on Monday, marking their first release in eight months since last year’s “Gold.” The new record emphasizes unity, friendship and emotional resilience -- a timely message as the group celebrates its sixth debut anniversary.

Speaking at a press showcase in Seoul on Monday, member Yeji said the group chose the theme “us” to reflect their evolving identity.

“This year marks our sixth anniversary and we wanted to share a new message with fans,” said Yeji. “We’ve talked a lot about self-love in the past, but this time we wanted to send a message of strength through togetherness.”

Yeji, who made her solo debut with the EP “Air” in March, added that returning to group promotions deepened her appreciation for her bandmates.

“Preparing this comeback right after my solo album made me realize how much I treasure being in a group,” she said. “With time, our bond has grown stronger, and I often find myself leaning on the members emotionally, both on and off stage.”

“Girls Will Be Girls” features five tracks: the title song as well as “Kiss & Tell,” “Locked N Loaded,” “Promise” and “Walk.”

“While our past songs focused more on personal stories, this time we wanted to speak as ‘us,’” said Chaeryeong. “That ‘us’ can mean the members, or Itzy and our fans. Songs like this give us a real boost on stage.”

Lia said she hopes the comeback adds a new layer to Itzy’s image.

“I think this album really showcases a charismatic side of Itzy that fans haven’t seen before,” she said. “What do you think of ‘Charismatic Itzy’ as our new title?”

The EP’s dynamic sound and rich vocal harmonies are paired with the group’s signature high-energy choreography and cinematic visuals.

The music video for “Girls Will Be Girls” is complemented by a dramatic trailer directed by star commercial filmmaker Yu Kwang-goeng. The short film tells the story of the members working together to restart Ryujin’s heart, a metaphor for rekindling emotional energy as adults.

JYP founder and chief producer Park Jin-young also makes a surprise cameo in the trailer.

“The director suggested his appearance, and producer Park agreed right away,” Ryujin said. “He really helped lift the mood on set. The trailer visualizes how we support each other through life’s emotional numbness, highlighting the message of solidarity that runs through the album.”

With the group now in its seventh year, the topic of contract renewals naturally came up.

“It’s hard to believe it’s already been seven years,” Chaeryeong said. “We’re in active discussions with the company, and we hope to share good news with fans soon.”

Itzy wrapped up their second world tour “Born to Be” last year, performing 32 shows in 28 cities. The group is also scheduled to appear at “Waterbomb Seoul 2025” next month.