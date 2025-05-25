Campus gigs offer more than pay — they’re a springboard for fan engagement, viral buzz

May marks spring university festival season in South Korea — and no matter how packed their schedules are with world tours, music shows and fan-meets, K-pop stars make time for the campus stage.

At Hongik University’s spring festival May 14–16, big names like Psy, aespa, Lee Seung-yoon, Beenzino and YB took to the stage. Konkuk University’s lineup May 20–22 featured Psy, aespa, Itzy, Jannabi and YB. Performing at Chung-Ang University’s main festival, running May 21–23, were aespa, NCT Dream, YB and Dynamic Duo.

Despite the prestige of these appearances, university festival fees are generally lower than other commercial gigs. If a group normally earns 100 million won ($73,000) per event, they may settle for 50 million-80 million won at a university show.

But money isn’t the main incentive when it comes to college shows. Many K-pop agencies are willing to take a pay cut for the exposure and connection with younger audiences. In NewJeans’ case, the group donated all its earnings from seven university festivals to the Korea Student Aid Foundation last year.

Why do K-pop stars flock to the campus circuit come spring?

It’s simple: These events offer direct access to their core audience; people in their 20s.

“It’s a rare opportunity for artists to connect with the general public, even those who aren’t already fans,” an official from a major K-pop agency said Sunday. “University festivals draw a young crowd, making them the ideal stage for artists to engage with new audiences and build buzz.”

University festivals also serve as live practice ahead of world tours.

“Of all the stages, college campuses feel most like Lollapalooza or Coachella,” said former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin last May. “The students’ energy inspires the members. It’s a great opportunity to promote new songs, improve stage skills and give back to fans.”

This year, Itzy — set to return with new music in June — has packed its schedule with campus appearances, including at SeoulTech, Konkuk University, Kyung Hee University and Inha University. Kiss of Life, another rising girl group, was confirmed for festivals at Yonsei, Sejong and Korea National Sport University.

Going viral, for free

The marketing payoff is enormous.

Performing in front of a crowd of 10,000 turns thousands of smartphone cameras into instant PR tools. Well before the show ends, fancams, memes, Instagram Reels, TikToks and shorts are already circulating online. For agencies, it’s mass marketing without spending a dime.

“In this age of one-person media, if the performance is strong, word-of-mouth spreads naturally,” the agency official added.

For groups with strong live performance skills, these shows also act as unofficial public auditions. Their vocals, stage presence and crowd work are judged in real time by the most trend-sensitive demographic. If the performance hits the mark, casual viewers are quickly converted into dedicated fans.

aespa, the hottest ticket on campus

The most in-demand university act this year? Aespa.

Although the girl group has no domestic comeback imminent, it headlined festivals at Hongik, Konkuk, Chung-Ang and Kyung Hee universities, reinforcing its influence across Korean campuses. Aespa's popularity continues despite not having released any new music in Korea since its 5th EP, “Whiplash,” in October.

Meanwhile, rumors of a June release are swirling, fueled by a leaked music video footage that began circulating on social media in early May.

Rock bands hold their ground

Even in the girl group-dominated landscape, rock bands are holding their own. YB (Yoon Do-hyun Band) performed at Konkuk, Hongik and Jeonbuk National universities. Jannabi, known for its festival-ready sound, will take the stage at Sejong, Dankook and Konkuk universities. Other buzzed-about names include Lucy, Silica Gel and The Volunteers (Nasanhyunssi Band).

“The festival crowd is overwhelmingly enthusiastic,” the agency official said. “That energy fuels the performers and makes each show a valuable experience — both emotionally and professionally.”