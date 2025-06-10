Foreign nationals also eligible for service

The Seoul Metropolitan Library has officially expanded the availability of its book lending service to residents outside Seoul, including foreign nationals living in Korea, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday.

Previously, only residents of Seoul and individuals who were working or studying in the capital city were eligible to borrow books from the city-run library.

However, under the newly revised policy, any Korean or foreign national residing in Korea can borrow books from the library with a membership on Seoul Metropolitan Library’s official website. Starting Tuesday, each person may borrow up to seven books, with the borrowing limit doubled to 14 books every Wednesday.

According to the city government, membership levels will now be divided between those residing in Seoul and those living outside of Seoul. Those living in Seoul will be granted a regular membership, while those living outside of Seoul will be granted an associate membership.

Although both full and associate members are allowed to borrow books, e-book rentals will be limited to those with full membership.

The city government added that it is also implementing several improvements to enhance user convenience. Users will now be able to update their addresses directly through the Seoul Metropolitan Library’s website instead of having to visit the library in person, and the library will also allow family members to share and view each other’s borrowing records online.

“The expansion of the lending service marks a major turning point in the identity of Seoul Metropolitan Library — from being a city library to a national library,” said Ma Chae-sook, director of the city government’s Culture Headquarters. “The city government will work to ensure all residents of Korea have access to high-quality library services and a richer cultural life, regardless of where they live.”