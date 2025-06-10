The Korea Environment Corporation conducted a flood response drill on May 27 to prepare for potential flooding at small-scale sewage treatment plants, ahead of the anticipated summer monsoon season.

The drill was part of K-eco’s “Integrated Water Disaster Response Support System” initiative, aiming to minimize environmental damage and ensure stable sewage services by strengthening pre- and post-disaster protocols against flooding.

Small-scale sewage treatment facilities, which handle less than 500 cubic meters of wastewater per day, are often uncrewed and are considered particularly vulnerable to natural disasters.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, South Korea has seen rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters per hour more often over recent years, with heavy rain anticipated once again this summer.

At the Saetmal small-scale sewage treatment facility in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province, the simulation addressed torrential rain that would cause power outages, equipment shutdowns and wastewater leaks — events that could compromise local water quality and public safety.

Around 20 officials — from K-eco, the Gapyeong-gun government and the facility’s private operator, Phinix — took part in the joint drill, which involved emergency drainage exercises using submersible pumps, power supply restoration with backup generators and flood monitoring via drones.

In addition to such drills, K-eco also plans to carry out preinspections in coordination with regional environmental offices of flood-prone regions throughout the summer as part of its annual preparation measures.

“With the growing risk of water-related disasters caused by abnormal weather events such as typhoons and heavy rainfall, strengthening our response capabilities has become essential,” said Ahn Byung-yong, director of K-eco’s Water Environment Division and head of the disaster response task force. “K-eco will continue to lead preparedness efforts for water disasters across all stages — from prevention to recovery.”