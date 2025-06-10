Police launched a preliminary investigation into an online post threatening the family of President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday, as the wedding of Lee’s son, Lee Dong-ho, was revealed to be scheduled for this weekend.

According to the Seongbuk Police Station on Tuesday, a report was filed to police officials around 10 p.m. on Monday, regarding a social media post simulating a terrorist attack on Lee’s family.

The controversial social media post, uploaded with the hashtag “Eradicate All at Once” allegedly included information of what appeared to be the date and location of Lee Dong-ho’s wedding, along with a photo presumed to show the wedding venue.

The poster also allegedly wrote that he or she “could capture the license plate numbers of vehicles entering the venue,” according to police.

The president’s son’s wedding ceremony, set for this weekend, is reportedly to be held privately with close family and acquaintances in attendance.

“We plan to track down the writer of the post and investigate the reasons behind writing the post,” police officials said. Police added that they are also looking into filing relevant criminal charges against the poster, including for blackmail.