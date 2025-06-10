The 2025 K-Culture Festival is set to kick off in Kuala Lumpur Wednesday, offering Malaysians an immersive experience into Korean culture.

Co-hosted by the Korean Embassy in Malaysia and Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the 11-day event is a celebration of Korea’s expanding cultural presence, curated under the theme “Feel the Vibes, Savor the Flavors, and Explore with Style!”

First launched in Terengganu last year, the festival returns with expanded programming that reflects Korea’s deepening ties with Malaysia following the establishment of a strategic partnership in 2023, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Tuesday.

The lineup includes a halal hanwoo cooking show with Michelin-starred chef Son Jong-won, a Korea tourism roadshow from Wednesday to Sunday involving over 100 travel agencies, and K-beauty classes hosted by leading makeup artists from June 17 to 19. Performances by choreographer Lia Kim and The Painters, along with cultural booths at major malls, will further engage local audiences.

On June 21, a Korean speech contest hosted by the Korean Education Center invites Korean language learners of all ages to showcase their skills, while the grand finale, the 2025 ROUND in Malaysia, will present musicians from 10 Asian countries including Paul Kim, Touched, Dragon Pony and Malaysian girl group DOLLA from June 21 to 22.

The festival also sets the stage for the opening of the Korean Cultural Center in Malaysia in 2026, underscoring Korea’s commitment to long-term cultural diplomacy in the ASEAN region, the Culture Ministry said.