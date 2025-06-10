Hwasa of Mamamoo added Europe and Thailand to her "Twits" solo fan concert tour, her agency P Nation announced Tuesday.

She is planning to visit Bangkok in August and from Oct. 21, six cities in Europe: Paris, Berlin, London, Poland's Warsaw, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, Germany.

The songstress toured 11 cities in the US and Canada between March and April for “Twits,” her first visit to the region as a solo act. She went live in Seoul on April 20 and in Hong Kong in May and is set to perform in Taipei and Singapore later in June.

Hwasa signed with P Nation in 2023 and dropped her second solo EP “O” last year. The mini album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in seven regions.