Wedding services ranked last in consumer satisfaction among 40 industries, while early-morning delivery services received the highest marks, according to a report released Tuesday by the Korea Consumer Agency.

The agency surveyed 1,000 consumers in each of the 40 categories, totaling 40,000 respondents.

It evaluated customer experience based on trust, price transparency, range of choices and the frequency of complaints. The average satisfaction score across all industries was 65.7 out of 100.

Wedding services received the lowest score, at just 50.4.

More than 85 percent of respondents said it was difficult to find clear pricing information. Around 83 percent reported unexpected additional charges and 78 percent said they felt pressured to pay in cash.

At the top of the list, early-morning delivery services scored 71.8, earning high marks for consumer trust and transparent pricing.

“Four of the five lowest-ranked markets are service-based, indicating a systemic lack of consumer-centered practices,” the Korea Consumer Agency said in a statement.

Other poorly rated sectors included school uniforms at 54.8, home repair and interior services at 59.4, veterinary care at 61.9 and postpartum care centers at 62.5.

In particular, in the veterinary sector, consumers said they were often charged nearly twice what they had expected. The average bill was 191,807 won ($141), compared to an anticipated 102,660 won.

The agency said it will publish detailed findings on its website and plans to conduct a more in-depth study of the wedding services industry later this year.