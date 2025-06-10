Enhypen's sixth EP hit the 2-million mark in five days, agency Belift Lab said, citing a local tally.

The EP “Desire: Unleash” sold more than 1.89 million units on the first day, a career-high for the band. It became the group's third album to exceed 2 million, following its fifth EP “Orange Blood” and second LP “Romance: Untold.”

The new album landed atop a series of music charts at home as well as Oricon’s Daily and Weekly Album Rankings. The EP sold more than 300,000 copies in Japan alone, a record for the septet. All 12 albums Enhypen has released in Korea and Japan topped Oricon’s daily chart.

The main track “Bad Desire (With or Without You)” entered Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global at No. 72, and the music video garnered 20 million views on YouTube in five days.