Seventeen earned double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its fifth LP, according to the organization on Tuesday.

“Happy Burstday” was released on May 26 and reached 500,000 shipments by the end of the month. The album swept all major music charts in the country, nabbing the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. It sold over 2.5 million copies in the first week and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 2.

In March, the band certified triple platinum with its fourth physical single in Japan, “Shohikigen.” In April and May, it hosted five fan meetings in two cities in the country and drew 180,000 fans in total.