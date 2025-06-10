A fire broke out at the Central Buddhist Museum next to Jogyesa Temple in central Seoul at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday, forcing tens of monks and employees to evacuate. The fire was extinguished as of around 12 p.m., according to fire authorities.

A Jogye Temple official said smoke started coming from the international conference hall inside the museum. The official said the fire did not spread towards Jogye Temple.

National treasures stored at the temple have been moved to the National Palace Museum of Korea for safety, according to the temple.