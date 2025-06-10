Jisoo of Blackpink added a record to her solo career with the music video for “Flower,” her agency Blissoo said Tuesday.

The music video for her first solo single surpassed 600 million views on YouTube and became the first video from a K-pop solo singer released after 2020 to achieve the feat.

The single generated more than 1.1 billion plays on YouTube Music, the most for a K-pop solo act on the platform.

“Flower” is part of her first solo physical single “Me,” the first-ever million-seller from a K-pop female solo singer. The two-track album sold over 1.17 million copies in the first week when it was rolled out in March 2023 and claimed the No. 2 spot on the first-week sales record for a solo effort in K-pop history at the time.