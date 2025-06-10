The presidential office said Tuesday it will publicly receive recommendations from people before appointing Cabinet ministers and vice ministers, as part of the new administration's pledge to build a nation where the people are sovereign.

People can send their recommendations for ministers, vice ministers and chiefs of state-run agencies to a website of the Ministry of Personnel Management from Tuesday for a week, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

They can also recommend potential candidates by sending messages to President Lee Jae-myung's official social media accounts and email, Kang said.

"The Lee Jae-myung administration will open wide the doors of the government ruled by the people by actively discovering genuine talent through a transparent and fair personnel recommendation system," Kang said.

On the campaign trail, Lee pledged to adopt the public recommendation system.

Recommended individuals will undergo personnel screening by the presidential office and a public vetting process before being formally appointed, Kang said. (Yonhap)