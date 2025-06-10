Seven out of 10 heads of state-run companies and institutions still have more than one year remaining in their terms under the new Lee Jae-myung administration, a corporate tracker said Tuesday.

According to Leaders Index, 221, or 70.8 percent, out of 312 chiefs at such public entities currently have more than one year left in their terms.

The finding is based on a comprehensive review of relevant data from AL10, the public institution management information disclosure system, on 331 public organizations. Leaders Index said leadership positions at 19 of the 331 organizations were currently vacant.

The company also said 56 of those leaders with more than one year left in their terms were appointed after then President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Dec. 3, while another 53 were appointed after the National Assembly passed a bill to impeach Yoon on Dec. 14, raising concerns over potential "midnight appointments" intended to limit the new government's ability to effectively take control of state affairs.

Among those with less than a year left in their terms, 38 are expected to complete their terms this year, while the terms of another 21 posts have already expired.

Including the 19 vacant posts, the new government is expected to be able to appoint 78 new agency heads by the end of this year. (Yonhap)