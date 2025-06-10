South Korea and Thailand were set to kick off their sixth round of negotiations for a bilateral economic partnership agreement Tuesday, as the two sides seek to expand ties amid global trade uncertainties, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The latest round of talks for the EPA is set to run for four days in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two sides plan to focus on making progress in 10 sectors, including goods, services, investment and digital economy, it added.

South Korea has been working to strike an EPA with Thailand to upgrade bilateral economic ties and establish a more mutually beneficial and advanced trade network with the second-biggest economy among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"We will work to swiftly strike an EPA with Thailand to expand cooperation on a variety of economic issues and diversify our trade destinations amid heightened uncertainties in the global trade market sparked by US tariffs," said Roh Keon-ki, deputy minister for trade negotiations at the ministry. (Yonhap)