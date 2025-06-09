The future of successful labor markets depends on greater diversity and autonomy, Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik told the International Labor Organization on Monday, urging a balanced perspective and flexibility amid mounting economic and technical challenges.

Representing South Korea’s business community, Sohn, who also chairs CJ Group, delivered a speech at the ILO's 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva. He called on the lLO to consider each country’s labor market circumstances and diverse views of labor, management and government in a balanced manner.

Sohn noted that the world is facing "unprecedented and complex challenges,” due to global economic uncertainty, escalating geopolitical conflicts, technological disruptions and climate change.

“Technologies such as AI, robotics and automation are profoundly reshaping industrial structures and the labor market,” said Sohn. “While new industries are growing and new jobs are being created, it is alarming that one out of five young people, who are our future generation, still remains unemployed without education or training.”

Sohn stressed the need for flexibility in labor markets and stronger tripartite cooperation among workers, employers and government to build a virtuous cycle in which growth leads to job creation.

“Enterprises are the backbone of growth and job creation. Rigid and uniform regulations that hinder enterprise investment and employment need to be actively relaxed,” he said, adding that workers and employers should be allowed to flexibly manage working hours and shift toward a performance-based wage system.

Following the speech, Sohn met with ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo to exchange views on Korea's labor market. He also held talks with Roberto Suarez Santos, secretary-general of the International Organization of Employers, Matthias Thorns, IOE vice president to the ILO and Employers’ Group spokesperson, and Tan Hee Tek, president of the Singapore National Employers Federation, agreeing to strengthen global cooperation on employment and labor issues.

The annual ILO Conference, taking place from June 2 to 13, brings together tripartite representatives from 187 member states to discuss a wide range of issues, including protection against biological hazards at work and decent work in the platform economy, among others.