The presidential office said Monday that it has placed five senior officials at the Presidential Security Service on standby, pending further decisions on their status, due to their suspected involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s imposition of martial law and its aftermath.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung stated that the security agency had clashed with law enforcement authorities in an attempt to block the execution of a court-approved arrest warrant for Yoon, as well as the search and seizure of his office and residence, following Yoon's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

“The Presidential Security Service caused chaos and conflict by obstructing legally issued arrest and search warrants,” Kang said. “Its senior officials also retaliated against those who cooperated with the legal procedures.”

Until further personnel decisions are made, the agency will be placed under interim leadership, she added.

On Dec. 30, a joint investigation team — comprising the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the National Police Agency and the Defense Ministry — attempted to arrest Yoon with a warrant issued by a Seoul court. However, the operation failed due to resistance from the security service. After a five-hour standoff, the team withdrew and later obtained another warrant.

Yoon was eventually taken into custody on the second attempt on Jan. 19, but was later released by court. The PSS has on multiple occasions refused to operate the search and seizure of the presidential office and residence.