Girl group Baby Dont Cry teased its pending debut with an animated video of its logo uploaded on Monday to Instagram by agency P Nation.

In the logo reveal, two pairs of animated cherries, the group's symbol, shed tears that morph into the group's logo against a pitch-black backdrop. The post revealed the group's debut date, set for June 23, and hinted at a promotional activity slated for the week prior, along with the phrase: “You will definitely regret it if you miss this moment.”

Although no details were given about the group, a video showing four female trainees from the management company dancing to Beyonce’s “Pure/Honey” was uploaded in April under the title “The Future of P Girls.”

Baby Dont Cry will be the first girl group from the agency established by Psy. The agency's music will be overseen by singer and producer Jeon Soyeon of I-dle.