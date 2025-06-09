The Interior Ministry said Monday it has begun accepting applications for "livelihood support" allowances for the victims and their families of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush.

This follows a day after the government-led Itaewon Disaster Victim Relief Committee finalized the standards for distributing the allowances.

The amount of support is determined by the number of people in the household. For injured victims, single-person households are eligible for a one-time payout of 730,000 won ($540), two-person households for 1.2 million won, three-person households for 1.54 million won and four-person households for 1.87 million won.

The families of those who died in the disaster will receive higher amounts: 1.46 million won for single-person households, 2.41 million won for two-person households, 3.08 million won for three-person households and 3.74 million won for four-person households.

Foreign nationals without a registered address in South Korea may apply at the district office where their country’s embassy is located.

The Itaewon crowd crush occurred on Oct. 29, 2022, during the first post-COVID-19 Halloween festivities in Seoul’s Itaewon district, when large crowds surged into a narrow alleyway. The incident resulted in 159 deaths and 197 injuries.