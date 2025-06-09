National Hangeul Museum to offer hands-on program in Japan

The National Hangeul Museum is launching a new educational program dubbed "Atelier Hangeul" in Japan in June as part of a cultural exchange marking the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations.

The hands-on educational program will familiarize participants Korean writing system while making unique leather craft items using Hangeul letters and traditional Korean patterns.

Ten sessions will be held from Tuesday to Saturday at the Korean Cultural Centers in Tokyo and Osaka. More details about the registration are available on the cultural centers' websites.

"Hangeul is not just a way to write words or share information, but it can also be seen as a form of art and culture, and it helps connect people with each other. We hope that Japanese people will be able to discover the modern value and beauty of Hangeul through this program," Kang Jeong-won, head of the National Hangeul Museum, said in a press release.