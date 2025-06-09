A majority of South Korean exporters recognize the need to employ artificial intelligence in their businesses to boost efficiency, but only a small fraction are actively utilizing the technology, a survey showed Monday.

According to the survey conducted from Feb. 17-19 by the Korea International Trade Association, 78 percent of 396 respondents from the export industry said AI adoption is necessary, but only 16.9 percent said they are actively using AI to improve productivity or manage tasks.

Another 68.7 percent answered they are either using it on a limited basis or still reviewing its usage.

The poll showed that 21.9 percent of the companies that use AI utilize such services in marketing and branding, while 19.7 percent utilize AI in planning and product development.

Cost burdens and a shortage of skilled personnel were cited as the top hurdles in AI adoption, at 26.1 percent and 25.4 percent, respectively.

KITA noted a lack of refined data and related infrastructure for industrial AI use, and called for a phased approach in fostering the use of AI among exporters.

"Public-private collaboration is essential for AI adoption among exporters, particularly to help small and medium-sized enterprises adopt AI effectively based on manufacturing data," an official at KITA said. (Yonhap)