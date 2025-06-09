Seventeen entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with its fifth studio album, according to the chart preview published Sunday in the US.

The LP “Happy Burstday” is the band’s third album to claim the second highest spot on the main albums chart, as did its 10th and 11th mini albums “FML” and “Seventeenth Heaven." It is the seventh consecutive set to chart in the top 10.

The album was released in May and sold over 2.5 million copies in the first week, the most for a K-pop album released this year. It topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings as well as a number of music charts abroad.

All 16 tracks hogged the highest rungs on Melon’s real-time chart, and the main track “Thunder” notched the top spot on its Top 100. With the track, the band has taken home five local music chart show trophies.