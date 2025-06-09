Comedian Lee Kyung-gyu is undergoing a police probe for allegedly driving under the influence earlier this week, officials said Monday.

Lee reportedly tested positive for substance use in a preliminary test after police stopped him Sunday for driving someone else's car. He reportedly drove the vehicle, which was the same model as his own, after a valet mistakenly handed it over to him at an indoor golf driving range in Seoul's southern ward of Gangnam.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is currently looking into charges of violating the Road Traffic Act against Lee.

Lee has reportedly denied the allegations, saying he only took medication prescribed for his panic disorder. A witness at the scene told Yonhap News Agency that Lee showed a piece of paper to police officers that appeared to be a medical prescription.

A police official declined to elaborate on the details of the case.

The veteran comedian is known for hosting popular TV shows over the years, including "Healing Camp." (Yonhap)