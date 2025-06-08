The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) will send a delegation to Washington this week to promote the economic relations between South Korea and the United States following the inauguration of President Lee Jae-myung, industry officials said Sunday.

As part of AMCHAM's annual "Doorknock" program, the delegation will meet with officials from the Donald Trump administration, members of Congress and policy experts from leading think tanks between Tuesday and Thursday.

The visit comes amid political transition in South Korea, as Lee assumed office last week after a snap election, which was called following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law declaration. (Yonhap)